Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is preparing for a fun and safe weekend. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in water related recreation activities, always wear your life jacket. Over two-thirds of people who drown never had any intention of being in the water.

Dam West, Coles Creek and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair and Dam East Campgrounds are open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at www.reserveamerica.com

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers educational programs in the campgrounds and at the beaches every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the recreation season. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 17 August:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Nature’s Helicopters

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Upland Game

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Wiley Coyotes

Saturday, 18 August:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Upland Game

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Wiley Coyotes

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Nature’s Helicopters

Sunday, 19 August:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jackets are available at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center through the “Life Jacket Loan Program”. For a $5.00 deposit, a life jacket can be borrowed for the day. When the life jacket is returned in good condition, the deposit will be refunded. Please remember to always wear your life jacket when in, on, or around the water. Life jacket loaner stations are also available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.