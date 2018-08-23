Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is preparing for a fun and safe weekend. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in water related recreation activities, always wear your life jacket. Over two-thirds of people who drown never had any intention of being in the water.

Searching for a fun, outdoor activity? Look no further than the Carlyle Lake Geocache Trail! The new and improved geocache trail is a perfect activity for the entire family. It will test your way finding skills while providing scenic views from some of the hidden gems around the lake. The trail has seven caches scattered around the lake and if you find all seven, you can turn in your Geocache Trail Sticker Collecting Card for a special prize at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center! Ready to begin the hunt? Use the following coordinates to find the first geocache: N 38° 37. 401′ W 089° 21. 666′

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers educational programs in the campgrounds and at the beaches every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the recreation season. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 24 August:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Goodness Snakes

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Campground Fitness

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Animal Tracks

Saturday, 25 August:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Campground Fitness

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Animal Tracks

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Goodness Snakes

Sunday, 26 August:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jackets are available at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center through the “Life Jacket Loan Program”. For a $5.00 deposit, a life jacket can be borrowed for the day. When the life jacket is returned in good condition, the deposit will be refunded. Please remember to always wear your life jacket when in, on, or around the water. Life jacket loaner stations are also available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.