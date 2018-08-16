Carpenter Sworn In As Councilman

The Greenville City Council is now in full force with five members.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Bill Carpenter was seated as a councilman.

Click below to hear Carpenter take the oath of office, administered by City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson:

Carpenter was appointed by the council to the position at a July 30 special meeting. He replaces Jes Adam, who resigned at the end of May, due to a change of residency.

Carpenter will complete Adam’s four-year term, which expires in the spring of 2019.

Also at Tuesday’s council meeting, Lisa Stephens was appointed to the Plan Commission, and Justin Brunious was appointed to the Tourism Committee.