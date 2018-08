The Balloon Fest in Centralia is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 17, 18, and 19, in Centralia Foundation Park.

Family activities are scheduled throughout the weekend including a craft fair, food vendors, free children’s games and bounce houses, corvette club and antique car show, cardboard boat races, musical entertainment, and main stage bands.

For more information, call the Centralia Chamber of Commerce at 532-6789.