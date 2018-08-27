Clinton County 4-H Sends 57 Members To State General Show

On Friday, August 10, 57 4-H members from Clinton County attended the Illinois State Fair in Springfield to exhibit their General Projects. These members were selected as State Fair Delegates at the county General Projects Show in July. Exhibitors met with a project area expert for conference judging. When not showing their projects, they had the opportunity to explore the Illinois State Fair. Participants received either an Award of Excellence, or a Superior Award. Superiors are considered the top of their project area and are generally awarded to the 25% of projects exhibited.

The new 4-H year will begin on September 1, to learn more about getting involved, contact the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.