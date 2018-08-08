Cloudy Skies Don’t Stop Parade

Despite overcast, gray skies, the biggest night of the Bond county Fair, in terms of crowd, came off Tuesday night.

The parade once again drew a big crowd. Rain during the day forced the entries off the muddy track, but the parade was still held on the fairgrounds.

It was a long parade, as it is an election year, and the final vehicle didn’t finish the route until almost one hour and 20 minutes after the parade started.

Floats were judged before the parade.

In the professionally-built float division, the Dudleyville 4-H Club placed first, Bradford National Bank was second, and Frist National Bank received the third place ribbon.

The winners among the non-professionally built business floats were Randy’s Country Barn, first place; Casey’s General Store, second place’ and Millersburg General Store/The Melody Inn, third place (photo not available).

The other division was for non-professionally built floats by churches, clubs, and organizations.

First place went to the Mulberry Grove FFA, second place to the Greenville First Christian Church, and third place to the Secret Santa Society.

Following the parade, many fair-goers stayed to see the fireworks show.