Construction Project At Love’s

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores in Greenville has a construction project underway.

The company is expanding its parking lot for the addition of 46 truck stalls.

A storm water basin is also being constructed.

According to Laura Noland, external communications manager for Love’s, the work was prompted by increased business, plus heavier traffic flow along Interstate 70 and Illinois Rt. 127.

The project began in July and is scheduled for completion on November 2. It also includes new curbs and gutters, new concrete sidewalks, new asphalt paving, new painted parking striping and new diagonal parking striping.