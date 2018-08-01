Construction Underway On New Simple Room Building

The construction of a new building for The Simple Room is now a reality.

Lorna Gaffney, Simple Room director of marketing and communications, said ground has officially been broken at the corner of Fifth and Franklin in Greenville, directly behind the current Simple Room building.

They hope to be ready to move in to the new facility around Christmas. Gaffney said they have outgrown their current space. The new building will double their space.

Gaffney said donations for the building project are still being accepted. There is a dollar-for-dollar matching donor supporting the Simple Room, so every dollar someone donates is matched by another donor. You can find the Simple Room online or on Facebook or send them a check in the mail. Just be sure to put “Building Fund” on the memo line.

The Simple Room provides Christ-centered programming for the spiritual, physical, mental and social development of young people.