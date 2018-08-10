This time of year is commonly referred to as the “Dog Days of Summer.” At Carlyle Lake, people and pets can beat the heat together. There are a variety of activities that you and your four-legged friend can enjoy together at the lake.

Leashed dogs are allowed in all day use areas and campgrounds around the lake. The Carlyle Lake Multi-Use Trail, which includes a scenic view of the lake, is perfect for walks together and features a dog-friendly water fountain near the Main Dam Gatehouse. Carlyle Lake also has three nature trails that humans and canines can explore together.

You and your furry friend can beat the heat with a cool swim at the established dog-friendly beach located at Coles Creek. Dogs on a six foot leash are allowed on a designated portion of the beach. There is also a no pet area of the beach that is available for use. Dogs are not permitted on any other Carlyle Lake beaches. Keep in mind when visiting the beach that not all dogs are natural swimmers and that some breeds aren’t built for swimming. Never leave your dog unattended around water and always use a life jacket designed for dogs that will keep their head above the water.

When visiting the lake with your pets, please follow a few simple rules to ensure everyone has a fun and safe visit. Pets must be kept on a leash no longer than six feet and must be kept under control at all times. Owners must pick up and properly dispose of animal waste. Animal waste bag dispensers are located throughout the project. Make sure your pet has plenty of water and shade available. Be aware of the dangers of the heat, pets can be overcome by heat exhaustion very quickly. To prevent any injuries to your dog’s paws from hot pavement, avoid walking during the hottest part of the day, walk on grass, or take you dog for walks on pavement when the weather is cooler. Be conscious of wildlife in the area. In general, wildlife will stay away from pets, but it is always a good idea to keep pets and pet food away from any wildlife.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.