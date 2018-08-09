Factory Theatre Auditions

The Factory Theatre of Greenville University will present the play “Charley’s Aunt” on early October.

Interim Factory Theatre Director Chris Borwick said auditions for the production will be Monday, August 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the theatre, located near the corner of Elm Street and Harris avenue.

They are open to community members and university students, with parts for ages 16 to 60.

Brittain Monroe Osborne, a veteran of Factory Theatre productions, will be directing the classic comedy.

To sign up for an audition time online visit www.calendly.com/factorytheatre. Otherwise, just be at the theatre Monday night from 6:30 to 8:30.

More information is available from Borwick at 618-322-5631.