Federal Agencies Visit Fayette County

Specific details are not known about a law enforcement incident that occurred in Fayette County near Vandalia Tuesday morning.

It is believed agents from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Department of Homeland Security and Illinois State Police were involved.

Military vehicles were parked in a lot across from Van Seal on Route 51. A short time later, the vehicles were driven to property north of Vandalia along Route 51.

No agency involved in the incident provided any information about it.

Fayette County Sheriff Chris Smith told WGEL there was no threat to citizens regarding the incident.