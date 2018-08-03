FMY Back From Bicycle Trip

A group from the Greenville Free Methodist Church recently completed a bicycle ride.

Greg Groves, church education and youth pastor, led the group for the 11th time. He told WGEL 50 bikers and 10 people in support roles were involved in the trip, which started July 15 and included 11 days of riding. The group drove to Greenville, SC, and ended in Washington, D.C., traveling 660 miles.

While at Washington, D.C., the group was able to visit many sites.

The base membership of the riders was high school youth group students, with parents also able to join them.

Grove said there are many reasons for making the 660-mile bike trip, the main one being enduring something difficult and accomplishing a huge challenge in the midst of Christian community.

The bike group returned home on July 28.