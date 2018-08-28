FNB Delivers Food To Weekend Backpack Programs

By
WGEL
-
Staff members from FNB Greenville visited Greenville Elementary School deliver several bags and boxes of food collected for the Weekend Backpack Program. Delivering the goodies were FNB's Chris Barth and Kristin Wasmuth. Amanda O'Regan (r) is one of the GES staff members who coordinates the Unit 2 Weekend Backpack Program

The First National Bank recently delivered food to weekend backpack programs in Unit 1 and Unit 2 school districts.

FNB coordinated with Capri IGA a food collection from July 30 to August 11. Donations could be dropped off at First National Bank branches in Greenville and Mulberry Grove, or pre-bagged items could be purchased at Capri IGA.

Around 50 bags and boxes of canned vegetables and pastas, granola bars, and easy to make snacks were collected.

Kristin Wasmuth, Dianne Siebert, Lois Whitehead, and Randy Whitehead unload food donated to Mulberry Grove Unit 1’s Weekend Backpack Program. The Whiteheads oversee the program for Unit 1 students.

This is the second consecutive year The First National Bank has held a food-drive for the backpack programs, which provide healthy food each weekend to over 100 students in Greenville, Pocahontas, Sorento, and Mulberry Grove.

Kristin Wasmuth, who coordinated The First National Bank’s drive, said, “We’re very happy to help these programs get a good start to the new school year. We’re also thankful for the community’s support.”

frank-snyder2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR