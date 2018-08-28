FNB Delivers Food To Weekend Backpack Programs

The First National Bank recently delivered food to weekend backpack programs in Unit 1 and Unit 2 school districts.

FNB coordinated with Capri IGA a food collection from July 30 to August 11. Donations could be dropped off at First National Bank branches in Greenville and Mulberry Grove, or pre-bagged items could be purchased at Capri IGA.

Around 50 bags and boxes of canned vegetables and pastas, granola bars, and easy to make snacks were collected.

This is the second consecutive year The First National Bank has held a food-drive for the backpack programs, which provide healthy food each weekend to over 100 students in Greenville, Pocahontas, Sorento, and Mulberry Grove.

Kristin Wasmuth, who coordinated The First National Bank’s drive, said, “We’re very happy to help these programs get a good start to the new school year. We’re also thankful for the community’s support.”