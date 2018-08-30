The annual Food For Kidz food packing event will be held in September.

While it is hosted at the First Christian Church in Greenville, Food For Kidz is a mission effort of people throughout the area. Sabrina Boudouris Revisky is coordinator for the event.

She said it is an opportunity for area residents to help others. The event will be held September 15 and people will pack food to benefit kids in need. Everyone is welcome. To sponsor a table, the cost is $500, which covers the cost of the food, which will be sent overseas. Eight to 10 people work at each table.

The food goes to needy children throughout the world. Revisky said the recruitment of food packers, through sponsor tables or individuals, is still underway.

The packing event is 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 15. Last year over 55,000 meals were packed. Since the community became involved in the event in 2013, over 200,000 meals have been packed.