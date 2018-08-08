Former Queens Honored At Bond County Fair

This year marked the 70th year for the Bond County Fair.

As part of the milestone, queens from the past were invited to a reception Monday evening before the regular queen pageant.

Twenty-three queens attended.

Their maiden names and years crowned queen are Sharon Roadman, 1954; Elaine Bauer, 1958; Mildred Frueh, 1961; Pat Smith, 1965; Carol Neumann, 1967; Joy Whited, 1978; Valerie Washburn, 1975; Sherry Schaefer, 1979; Amy Bohle, 1991; Leah Wall, 1997; Julie Lingley, 1998; Katie Ward, 2002; Candice Willman, 2003; Sarah Frey, 2005; Cari Adams, 2006; Lauren Gall, 2008; Lauren Brewer, 2009; Allison Grissom, 2010; Nori Stone, 2012; Riley Langham, 2013; Kayley Woker, 2015; Abigail Degler, 2016; and Jenna Koonce, 2017.