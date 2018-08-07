Gan Crowned Queen, Kruep Junior Miss

A new Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss were crowned Monday night.

Click below to hear emcee Belinda Ziemba announce the winners:

Queen Kallie Gan is the 20-year-old daughter of Tony and Tammy Gan of Greenville.

Junior Miss Dakota Kruep is the 14-year-old daughter of Nathan and Shawnda Kruep of Mulberry Grove.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Queen Gan her thoughts when she heard her name read as queen. She said she was blown away and didn’t think it was real at first. She said she’s excited to be involved in the community with Dakota by her side.

Click below to hear from the new queen:

In the queen contest, the first runner-up was Katelyn Dugan, Miss Photogenic was Queen Gan, Miss Congeniality was Anna Brown, the Richard Abe Debatin Participation Award went to Delainey Enloe and the People’s Choice Award was won by Destinee Ulmer.

In the junior miss contest, Megan Miller was first runner-up, Emma Haller won Miss Congeniality, Allie Stewart won Miss Photogenic, and Madalyn Carter received the Diane Jackson Participation Award and the People’s Choice Award.