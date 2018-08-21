Gas Pump At Governor Bond Lake

Boaters on Governor Bond Lake will soon be apple to purchase gasoline at Buzzard Bay Marina using a credit card.

At the August meeting, the Greenville City Council approved the installation of the gas pump.

City Manager Dave Willey, former operator of the marina, said the pump has been out of service for some time. The city took over operations December 31st. He encouraged the council to approve the low bid to allow boaters to have gas available at the lake. The pump provides extra safety for boaters.

Willey said the city would like to have premium gas, without ethanol, available, but is unable to find a supplier.

The city will set the price per gallon and receive the revenue from the gas sales.

The city manager said it is hoped the new pump will be in operation before the end of the boating season.