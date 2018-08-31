General Election Voting Update

The general election is Tuesday, November 6.

Area residents are reminded if they want to participate in early voting they must be legally registered in their county. They can do so at the county clerk’s office.

Early voting allows registered voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day without having to provide a reason for wanting to vote early.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 9. Early voting at county clerk’s offices will be available from Thursday, September 28 through Monday, November 5.

Registered voters are reminded they need to notify the county clerk of any changes in name or address.

Grace voting, for those not registered, will still be offered from October 10 through Election Day.