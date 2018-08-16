Girl Scouts Registration Events In Bond County

Girls in grades K-12 and their parents are invited to discover more about Girl Scouting.

Girl Scout registration events are scheduled in Bond County Tuesday, August 21, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the Greenville First Christian Church and Wednesday, August 22, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Pocahontas Grade School.

Additional events are Tuesday, August 28, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sorento Grade School and Wednesday, August 29, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Mulberry Grove Firehouse.

For more information, call Diana Doll at 410-3831.