Grant For Weekend Backpack Program

The Illinois Education Association Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded a $1,000 grant to members of the Greenville Education Association.

Lauren Vohlken, Amanda O’Regan, and Lauren Hahn applied for the grant as part of the IEA’s Schools and Community Outreach by Educators program (SCORE), which is a grant program designed to give educators in the first 10 years of their career a chance to apply for money for a service project.

Vohlken works as a first grade teacher at Greenville Elementary School. This is her eighth year at the school.

O’Regan works as a Special Education teacher at Greenville Elementary School. This is her second year teaching at the school.

Hahn works as a kindergarten teacher at Greenville Elementary School. This is her second year at the school.

The service program chosen is the BCCU #2 Weekend Backpack Program. With this grant, six additional students will be added to the roster for receiving food on the weekends. Many local businesses and individuals have contributed to the “Sponsor-a-Student” project and will allow an additional 30 students to be served. This raises the overall amount of students being served to 90 district-wide.

More than 75 grants were awarded in the past year to educators’ projects across the state. Educators’ ideas for projects were creative, varied and were based both inside and outside schools. All of them benefitted students, students’ families and the community.

“We’re thrilled another year of this wonderful program resulted in a range of ideas submitted by our members and we are so pleased with such creative effort,” said IEA President Kathi Griffin.

“We know that our educators are in the schools every day giving 100 percent, but there are unmet needs as well. So many of them wanted to do more. It’s in their nature. We were glad to help them make their ideas come to fruition.”

The IEA represents 135,000 members, including teachers, education support professionals, higher education faculty and staff, retired educators and students planning to become teachers.