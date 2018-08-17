Greenhouse For Greenville High Ag Program

The Greenville High School agriculture program will soon have a fully-functioning greenhouse.

The greenhouse has been constructed at the southeast corner of the ag building.

Steve Zimmerman, ag teacher, said this is something he has wanted for several years. He said he applied for a grant in January and received a $10,000 grant that the local program had to match. Some funds from the FFA work auction also went toward the project.

The total cost of the project is about $26,000.

The greenhouse will have a heating and cooling system. Zimmerman reported he was able to add benches and an irrigation system by obtaining another grant.

The greenhouse is made with Lexan polycarbonate corrugated panels.

It will be a great teaching tool for the ag department, according to Zimmerman. He said his classes learn a lot about growing plants. The greenhouse will be used for demonstrations and experiments. Students will grow plants, which may eventually be offered for sale to the community.

Water and electricity still needs to be extended to the greenhouse. Zimmerman hopes it will be operational in the near future.