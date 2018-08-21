Greenville Asphalt Program Underway

Work has started on Greenville’s asphalt road program for 2018.

Bill Grider, city public works superintendent, said curb repair will be done in several areas along Killarney and Spruce Street first. Milling work will begin next and new asphalt will be put down.

Sections of streets to be done include Killarney Drive from Hena to Dewey, 185 feet west of Killarney on Allen Street, 145 feet west of Killarney on St. John Street, Killarney from Idler Lane east to near Linder; Spruce and Prairie streets from College Avenue to South Street, a cul-de-sac at Villa Verde, and 120 feet of new road on Eagle Drive.

Grider said the time frame for the overall project should be about 3 weeks. He also addressed the advantage of an asphalt pavement, noting it will last 20 times longer than an oil and chip street.

Rooters Asphalt of Beckemeyer is doing the work.