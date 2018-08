The Greenville Fire District hosted a Battle of the Badges American Red Cross blood drive Friday, August 17, in the firehouse. Forty-five people registered with 37 units of whole blood and eight units of red blood cells collected. The Red Cross goal was 20 units. Troy Hemann got a 1-gallon pin and Elliott Horn, Randy Stief, and Kayla Ridings were first-time donors and each got a blood drop pin. Dennis Warren, Bryan Marcoot, and Kyle Latempt each donated two units of red blood cells.