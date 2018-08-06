Greenville K Of C Receives Spirit Of IL Award

The Greenville Knights of Columbus Council #11707 was recently awarded the Spirit of Illinois award by the Illinois Knights of Columbus state council. The award was presented to Greenville Knights of Columbus Grand Knight by Joe Whitmore, Knights of Columbus District Deputy.

The Spirit of Illinois program is designed as a tool for our councils to be all that they can be in the area of local programming and activities. The Spirit of Illinois program provides an opportunity to all members to practice Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism, provides an opportunity for recruitment at every event, recognizes councils, with positive membership, for outstanding efforts in programming, promotes fun in the councils, and encourages councils and council leadership to compete for state awards.

For the 2017/2018 year, the Greenville Knights of Columbus have been involved in many activities throughout the community. Financially, they support the Pregnancy Support Center, Bond County Food Pantry, local Post Prom efforts, the Bond County Backpack program, the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation, and much more. The local chapter provides coats for kids and manages a clothing voucher program for those in need in partnership with the HSHS Thrift Store. They also provide support and resources for the St. Lawrence Mission program and provide spiritual programming for local council members.

District Deputy Whitmore complimented the Greenville Knights of Columbus on their many activities saying that the Greenville Council is very active in providing services, activities, and leadership to its members, community, and church and exemplifies the Knights of Columbus new initiative of Faith in Action.

The Greenville Knights of Columbus is open to Catholic men age 18 and over. They meet on the first Thursday of each month. For more information, visit www.GreenvilleKnights.com.