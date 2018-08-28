Greenville Library Receives Grant

The Greenville Public Library has received an Illinois grant of $2,045 to purchase books for babies, toddlers and home schooled students.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the “Back to Books” grant from the State of Illinois allowed for the purchase of numerous books for toddlers and babies. The library will also start a program next month featuring a baby and toddler story time. Those will begin September 12 and will be held Wednesdays at 10:30 AM.

Keillor said the grant also provided funds to purchase homeschooling resources.

Click below to hear her comments:

Keillor said there will be a meeting to discuss the literary guide resource books Thursday, September 6 at 9 AM. Children are welcome.

Click below to hear more:

Now that the Greenville library has the resource books, parents home schooling children no longer need to order those books from other libraries.