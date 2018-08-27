Greenville Man Facing Drug Charges

A Greenville man faces five Class X drug charges in Bond County Circuit Court.

Randy S. Strole, age 60, of Ridge Avenue, is being held in the Bond County jail on $150,000 cash bond.

Last week, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the Carlyle Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department, concluded the narcotics investigation which resulted in Strole’s arrest.

Law enforcement obtained search warrants on August 21 and 23, and the charges were filed Friday.

Strole is charged with three counts of alleged unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, more than five grams, but less than 15 grams; one count of alleged aggravated unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, more than 15 grams, but less than 100 grams; and one count of alleged aggravated unlawful possession of methamphetamine, with the intent to deliver more than 100 grams but less than 400 grams.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported that cash, a vehicle, a residence and property were seized from Strole at the end of the investigation.

Also assisting in the case were the Bond and Clinton county state’s attorney offices and personnel from the FBI Fairview Heights field office.