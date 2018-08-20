Greenville Mosquito Control Program

The City of Greenville is continuing its mosquito control program through the end of September.

City crews spray weekly, with the target day being Wednesday starting at about 7 p.m., however the day of spraying can change due to weather conditions.

In addition to spraying, larva ide is placed every 30 to 45 days in areas of standing water, catch basins or upon request.

Residents can help with mosquito control by eliminating standing water on their property, cleaning out gutters and placing containers that can hold rain water, upside down.

Persons with standing water on their property, who would like the city to apply larva ide treatment, can contact the municipal building at 664-1644.