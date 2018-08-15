Greenville Police Department July Activity Report

The July Greenville Police Activity Report shows three incidents of theft from motor vehicles, one theft of items valued at more than $500.00, one theft of items valued at less than $500.00, and nine reports of criminal damage to property.

There was one report of criminal trespass, two incidents involving juveniles, and one for possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

Officers wrote seven citations for uninsured motorists, six driver’s license violations, and eight speeding tickets.

Greenville Police responded to seven traffic accidents, one with injuries.

Local fire district personnel responded to 83 calls and the lake patrol issued six verbal warnings.