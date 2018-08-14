Greenville Sewer Project Progress Update

The City of Greenville’s project to hook additional homes and businesses to its sewer system is proceeding.

City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL the majority of the mains involved in the project have been completed. Once all mains are completed, crews will begin to decommission the septic systems and making connections to the sewer systems at each home or business.

Willey said the weather has been advantageous for the project to keep going. He also said a lot of work and planning has gone into the project, which should benefit the entire community.

The first phase of the project began in August of 2016 on Fourth Street down to Route 40.

Work was then resumed last summer and has continued since then.