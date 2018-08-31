Greenville University Awarded Federal Grant

Congressman John Shimkus announced Greenville University was recently awarded a USDA Rural Business Development grant of $143,500.00.

The funds will be used toward the purchase of equipment for the Greenville SMART Center, which will offer an array of business development services to existing and prospective entrepreneurs.

Project Manager Mike Aden said, “The grant will make it possible to equip the SMART Center with audio/visual, information, and security systems essential to its mission as a community hub, new enterprise incubator, and conference center.”