Greenville University Named Safest Campus

The research group known as Knowledge Intensive Computing For Healthcare Enterprises has named Greenville University the safest college campus in Illinois and the fourth safest campus in the United States.

The firm, based in Pennsylvania, reviewed student surveys and crime statistics to evaluate over 1,300 college and university campuses in the nation.

Greenville University received an overall grade of A plus.

The local university only hires experienced security officers and they take a variety of training. The staff monitors all cameras on campus plus systems that control access to buildings.

Michael Lennix is director of campus safety and security at Greenville University.