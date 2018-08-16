Highland Bids Farewell To Police Chief Terry Bell

The City of Highland is preparing to say farewell to a longtime public servant.

Retired Police Chief Terry M. Bell passed away Saturday, August 11 at the age of 55, following a battle with cancer.

Bell was born in Mattoon, IL. He excelled in basketball at Mattoon High School, which he graduated from in 1981, then attended Lakeland College, where he was also a basketball standout.

Following a stint in the US Marine Corps, Bell attended McKendree College and St. Louis University, where he earned a BA in Criminal Justice. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management from Lindenwood University.

Bell first worked as a police officer in National City, then Freeburg. He worked in law enforcement in Collinsville for over 20 years, attaining the rank of Assistant Chief. He joined the Highland Police Department as Police Chief in January 2009. He retired from that post in early August.

Highland Mayor Joe Michaelis told WGEL Chief Bell brought many attributes to the community. He said he had the respect of those who worked with and under him and was a true servant. Micahelis said Bell will long be remembered for his leadership.

Chief Bell graduated from the FBI Academy in 2007 and was a member of Southern IL Police Chief Association; Southern IL Law Enforcement Commission; National Police Chief Association; Highland Rotary Club; and the Lee Iten American Legion Post # 439 in Highland.

In his spare time, Bell enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, camping, traveling, hiking, collecting police pins and coins, and kayaking.

You can find complete obituary information, including funeral arrangements, for Retired Highland Police Chief Terry M. Bell in the Obituaries section of our website.