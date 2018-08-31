Highland Police Officer Assaulted By Greenville Woman

A Highland Police Officer was allegedly assaulted recently by a woman from Greenville. According to a press release from the Highland Police Department, Tuesday, August 28, at 7:50 p.m., Highland Officers responded to a citizen complaint concerning a female who may be in need near the Erwin Weder Museum, in the 600 block of 13th Street. Officers did not locate the person in that area but while checking surrounding areas, located a female, later identified as Kaitlyn R. Thongdee, age 22, of Greenville, matching the description of the subject in question in the 900 block of Broadway.

When an officer approached, she was uncooperative and as the officer continued to investigate, she became combative and struck and kicked the officer. Another officer assisted and the subject was eventually subdued and taken to the Madison County Jail.

Highland EMS took the initial officer, a 17-year veteran of the Highland Police Department, to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Wednesday, August 29, the Madison County State’s Attorney charged Kaitlyn R. Thongdee with aggravated battery and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $75,000.00. Thongdee remains in the Madison County Jail.