Highland Schools Hall of Fame

The Highland Area Schools Association will honor four men as the 2018 inductees to its hall of fame.

They are Larry Mueller, Robert Dauderman, Joel Hawkins and James Burgett.

The 11th annual Hall of Fame ceremony is Saturday, September 29 at 9 a.m., in the Highland High School commons area. It is open to the public, but persons must make a reservation no later than September 17 by calling Sherry Fletcher at 654-6266.

A breakfast will also be served. Tickets cost $8 per person.

The Hall of Fame was created to honor students and employees at a school located within the Highland District boundaries.

Larry Mueller graduated from Highland High School in 1944 and was a noted author and photographer. He will be inducted in the Arts and Science Category.

Robert Dauderman, founder of Dauderman Mortuary, will be inducted in the Business Category.

He graduated at Highland High in 1950 and has been very active in the community, including serving as a Madison County deputy coroner for more than five decades. Robert and his family also operated The Galaxy Restaurant in Alhambra.

Joel Hawkins will be honored in the Sports Category.

He has taught and coached at Highland High since 1985, leading the baseball Bulldogs to state championships in 2008 and 2015.

James Burgett will go into the Hall of Fame in the Community Service Category. He was superintendent for the Highland District from 1992 to 2004 and has been active in many civic organizations.