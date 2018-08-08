ISP Announce Arrest Related To Fatal Hit & Run

The Illinois State Police (ISP) announces the arrest of Caitlin R. Happach, age 26 of Woodlawn, Illinois. The arrest stems from a fatal crash that occurred on I-64 near Nashville, Illinois, on January 5, 2018.

On January 5, 2018, a Toyota Avalon was traveling eastbound on I-64 in the right lane. A black 2007 Cadillac CTS, also traveling in the right lane, approached the Toyota from the rear at a high rate of speed. The Cadillac passed the Toyota on the left and proceeded to merge back into the right lane, striking the Toyota. The impact caused the Toyota to veer off the roadway and crash into a tree. One of the passengers in the Toyota was killed and another suffered serious injuries. The Cadillac left the scene of the crash.

The ISP conducted an investigation and it was determined that Happach was the driver of the Cadillac at the time of the crash. On August 7, 2018, Happach was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. She posted bond and was released. Happach is charged with two counts of Failure to Report an Accident and one count of Reckless Homicide. All three counts are Felony charges.

This is an active case and no further information is available.