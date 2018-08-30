ISP Encourage Safe Labor Day Driving

The Labor Day weekend signifies the end of the summer and the last chance for people to get out and enjoy the warm weather. This holiday weekend is a busy driving period and millions of motorists are expected to hit the roadways nationwide. Illinois State Police are reminding motorists to make safety their number one priority while driving during the Labor Day weekend.

Troopers will focus their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes: Driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts. These Fatal Four violations are the top four causes of fatal traffic crashes. Troopers will patrol Illinois roadways watching for and assisting stranded motorists, while enforcing Fatal Four violations. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will continue through the Labor Day period. Emphasis will be placed on DUI offenses and removing drivers from the roadways who are operating impaired. Troopers will also be watching for those who fail to slow down and move over. Illinois law requires motorists to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution when approaching any vehicle on the side of the road.

“Focus on the driving task at hand and arrive alive to your Labor Day destinations”, said Illinois State Police District 12 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt “Please drive alert and look for other motorists along the side of the roadway. Move-over to show the courtesy you’d wish for others to extend to your family while enjoying the unofficial end of summer weekend”, he added.

Motorists can expect increased traffic volumes and should plan to allow extra time when traveling to their destinations. Voluntary compliance to traffic laws will assist in making Labor Day travels a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.