ISP Release Speed Awareness Day Results

Illinois State Police officials have announced the results of the statewide Illinois Speed Awareness Day campaign which took place on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Governor Bruce Rauner proclaimed July 25 as Illinois Speed Awareness Day with the goal of encouraging the public to recognize the importance of speed awareness and driving safely. The ISP took a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through enforcement and education. ISP officers conducted 15 presentations throughout the state to educate the public on the dangers of speeding and the importance of obeying the posted speed limit.

During the 24-hour reporting period, Troopers issued 697 speed-related traffic citations and 566 speed-related written warnings. Troopers also issued over 350 citations and over 675 written warnings for other traffic related offenses during the reporting period.

“These enforcement efforts and the hard work of our officers were instrumental in preventing injuries and saving lives,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Please help avoid a tragedy by obeying the posted speed limit at all times,” added Director Schmitz.

The ISP wants to remind motorists to obey all traffic laws and avoid the “Fatal 4 Violations”; DUI, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.