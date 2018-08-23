ISP Saturation Saturday

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Timothy Tyler, announces plans for Saturation Saturday enforcement. The enforcement initiative will occur on Saturday, August 25, 2018 in conjunction with the Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign which runs from August 20 through September 4.

Saturation Saturday is a statewide initiative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to raise awareness on the dangers of drunk and drugged driving, and increase enforcement to remove and arrest individuals driving under the influence. Troopers across the state will join county and local law enforcement agencies for increased enforcement during the evening hours of August 25 and early morning hours of August 26.

“The Illinois State Police District 11 is extremely proud to partner with MADD for this important saturation patrol Saturday. DUI’s are responsible for one-third of all fatal crashes in Illinois. A single DUI can cost thousands of dollars, suspension of driving privileges, possible jail time, or worse, cause the death of another motorist, stated Captain Tyler. We will have extra Troopers throughout our five-county coverage, and will arrest anyone driving drunk or drugged on our roadways, added Tyler.”

As the summer season draws to an end, remember some of these important tips.

Never let family or friends drive impaired.

Plan ahead, give your keys to a designated driver before you go out, call a taxi, take mass transit, or use your favorite ride sharing service.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears his or her seat belt. It is their best defense against a drunk/impaired driver.