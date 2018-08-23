Josh St. Peters Recognized For 4-H Service

A Bond County volunteer was honored for their service as a 4-H volunteer. Josh St. Peters was one of 71 volunteers recognized by the Illinois 4-H Foundation as a 4-H Hall of Fame recipient during a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

This year celebrated the 14-year anniversary of the Hall of Fame award, said Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director.

“These long-time volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” Barnard said. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to each and every one of them to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.”

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2004 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Each inductee received a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

“As a result of these volunteers’ years of service and leadership to Illinois 4-H,” Barnard said, “the program they love will continue to create wonderful opportunities for the young people whose lives it touches.”

“The Foundation provides avenues to continue to support the work of Illinois 4-H by accepting financial gifts specifically directed to the program you wish to support,” Barnard said. “Estate planning services are available to those wishing to continue their 4-H legacy.”

Those honored include Josh St. Peters, Bond County; Robin Kindberg, Boone County; Karl and Beth Schultz, Bureau County; Terry Bocker, Carroll County; Evelyn Anderson, Cass County; Kathy Mullins, Champaign County; and Bill and Wendy Harmon, Christian County;

Bob and Angela Zellers, Clark County; Brad Rudolphi, Clay County; Sheila Lueking, Clinton County; Mary Carben, Cook County; Shanna Alexander, Crawford County; Vivian Hallett, Cumberland County; John Boesche, DeKalb County; Dave Ferguson, Dewitt County; and Steven Ford, DuPage County;

Angela Hamilton, Edgar County; Norma Hamilton, Edwards County; Cleo McManaway, Effingham County; Roger Wycoff, Ford County; Cathy Eathington, Fulton County; Karen Zelko, Grundy County; Mary Ruth Bryson, Hamilton County; Robert Fecht, Hancock County; and Russell Campbell, Henderson County;

Barb Schumacher, Iroquois County; Rick and Beth Nethery, Jasper County; Mary Ann Dagg, Jefferson County; Jack Stork, Jersey County; Marvin Schnitzler, Jo Daviess County; Mark Einwich, Kane County; Margaret Cote, Kankakee County; Sandra Davis, Kendall County; and Mike Hennenfent, Knox County;

Terri Sancken, LaSalle County; Carol Vaessen, Lee County; Marge Dunham, Livingston County; John and Annie Coers, Logan County; Joann Wolff, Macoupin County; Jim and Elaine Thurnau, Madison County; Albert (Larry) Hill, Mason County; Bud and Deb Hobbs, McDonough County; and Denise Woolridge, McHenry County;

Brian Bastin, McLean County; Bill Boruff, Mercer County; Ron Mueller, Monroe County, Denise Kistner, Montgomery County; Nancy Etnyre, Ogle County; Daniel Keyt, Peoria County; Thomas Batts, Piatt County; Rhonda Downey, Putnam County; Charlene Stewart, Randolph County; Terry Fleming, Richland County; Pamela Berenger, Rock Island County; and Demara Albert, Sangamon County;

David Tiedemann, St. Claire County; Tamara Rouse, Stark County; Patricia Yeagle, Stephenson County; Kelly Stuber, Tazewell County; David and Annie Winans, Vermilion County; Vicki Still, Warren County; Charlie Meier, Washington County; Janet Schumm, Wayne County; Jennifer Carter-James, White County; Lisa James, Whiteside County; Lisa and Kevin Vancina, Will County; and Brian Lyons, Winnebago County;

The Illinois 4-H Foundation raises private funds that are invested in Illinois 4-H programs that provide meaningful, positive development experiences for Illinois youth to develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills. To learn more, visit: www.4hfoundation.illinois.edu.

For more information about Bond County 4-H call 618-664-3665. The new 4-H year begins on September 1, clubs will be getting organized and enrolling new members then.