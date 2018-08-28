KC Reviewing Plans To Enhance Campus Security

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, August 27, 2018 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Dr. Dee Boswell, (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (St. Rose), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and student trustee Alisse Koisher (Highland).

During his remarks to the board Monday evening, Kaskaskia College President George Evans planted the seeds of discussion for the college to develop a plan to have a sworn police presence on campus to supplement its current security coverage. “We must adapt to potential threats that unfortunately have become all too common in our society,” said Evans. “The safety and security of our students and staff is, and always will be, our top priority.” Evans anticipates presenting a plan to the board by the end of the year.

The Board of Trustees approved refinancing the bonds used to fund construction of the college’s Fitness Center located on the main campus. By refinancing the college, will save money on the interest for the bonds, without extending the bond expiration date. Fees for use of the Fitness Center are used to pay the bonds, so the re-financing will have no impact on local taxes, and actually result in a savings of over two-hundred thousand dollars by the institution. The board also approved renewing the college’s health insurance plan with Blue Cross-Blue Shield, while at the same time entering into a contract with Benefit Plan Services to oversee the Health Reimbursement Arrangement portion of the plan.

In other action Monday evening, the board approved the employment of Christine Wheeler of Trenton as the college’s new Accounting Manager, as well as accepting a leave of absence for Director of Safety and Security Deana Belcher and the resignation of Lisa N. Bowman as Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Student Services. The board also approved two retirements, Professor of Mathematics Erich Hofelich effective, May 31, 2020 and longtime Dean of Information Technology Gina Shuetz effective, December 1, 2018. President Evans thanked Schuetz for her loyalty and commitment to KC over the years.

Trustees renewed the college’s Microsoft Campus Agreement which equips all college-owned computers, laptops, and network servers with the latest versions of Microsoft software products for use in the classrooms and computer labs. The board also accepted the donation of a portable X-ray machine from St. Mary’s Hospital for use by the college’s Radiology program.

Trustees also approved resolutions approving the naming of each side of the two walls recently fitted with granite panels. The walls will be named in recognition of Gold Star Mothers, POW/MIA’s, Purple Heart Recipients, and the fourth wall will be named in honor of the Tribute’s Steering Committee. Lettering will be placed just above the panels for each wall. The board also approved the installation of additional concrete around the Tribute’s title wall. Funds to cover the additional concrete, and the lettering for the walls will be paid for by the Tribute steering committee, no institutional funds are part of this project.