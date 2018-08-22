Kirchenfest This Weekend In Highland

The 2018 edition of the Highland Kirchenfest will be held this weekend on the St. Paul’s Catholic Church grounds.

Kirchenfest opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday and will continue through Saturday and Sunday.

The flea market pre-sale begins at 6 p.m. Friday with the flea market open 9 to 6 Saturday and 11 to 3 Sunday. The Strassenlauf run/walk is Saturday morning and the bicycle Tour of Brats ride is Sunday morning.

Free live music will be presented Friday night, Saturday from 3:30 to midnight and Sunday from 11 to 8.

The first Kirchenfest was held in 1970.

For more information about this year’s event visit www.stpaulkirchenfest.com.