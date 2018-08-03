Koonce & Lindley End Fair Reign

Jenna Koonce has been the Bond County Fair queen the past year. Her term ends when a new queen is crowned Monday night.

Jenna said it has been a busy year. She said she doesn’t want it to end, but she’s ready for someone else to enjoy the experience. She said she’s been to about 10 other Bond County Fairs.

Click below to hear her comments:

The highlight of Jenna’s reign was participating in the state pageant last January.

Click below for more:

Jenna was asked what she has learned about the people of Bond County. She said they are some of the most amazing people she could have asked to represent. She said she was always welcomed and treated with great hospitality and respect.

Click below to hear more:

Queen Koonce will soon begin studies at the University of Mississippi. She will attend college in Mississippi, working toward a law degree and hopes to one day be President of the United States.

Click below for her comments:

Jenna Koonce is the daughter of David and Matyka Koonce of Mulberry Grove.

The reign of Gracie Lindley as the Bond County Fair Junior Miss will also come to an end Monday night when a new junior miss is crowned.

Lindley said the year has gone by quickly. She told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel attending other county fairs and eating cotton candy at all of them was her favorite part of the experience. She said she’s learned a lot about Bond County.

To hear from the Junior Miss, click below:

Gracie Lindley is the daughter of Tom and Randie Lindley of Greenville.

She will be a freshman at Greenville High School.