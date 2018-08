On February 21, 2018, Ryan J. Koontz, age 38, of Vandalia, was found guilty on two counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography and eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

On Tuesday, August 28, Koontz was sentenced in Fayette County Court to 15 years on two of the counts. The sentences are to be served consecutively in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was also sentenced to four years of probation on Counts 3 through 10.