KPD Board Talks Pool, Bicentennial Park

With the swimming season now completed at the Kingsbury Park District swimming pool, work will begin to finish items still to be done on the major pool facility renovation project.

At this month’s park district board meeting, KPD Director Jerry Sauerwein advised work to be done includes the drains in the family changing area and lifeguard building, plus the pool deck drains.

He said an inspector from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources visited the pool recently and provided a good report.

Sauerwein advised the board he wants to have the pool parking lot oiled and chipped as soon as possible.

The district still wants to create Bicentennial Park on land it owns at the intersection of Fourth and Winter Streets in Greenville. Sauerwein said work on the park will not begin until the pool project is finished.

KPD is looking at playground equipment for the park and may purchase some in the near future. The price for the equipment is about $24,000. A fence will be installed around the property.

The Greenville Bicentennial Committee has provided around $10,000 for the park. The park district’s cost to cover the rest of the expenses will come from bond money it has on hand.

A garage on the west end of the property had holes in the roof.

It was decided to tear down the building and demolition began Wednesday.