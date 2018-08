The next special day at the Greenville Public Library is Monday (August 13).

Library Director Jo Keillor said Monday is “Left Handers Day”. All library patrons will receive a free pencil that day, courtesy of Will-o-th-Wind Office Supplies & Electronics. Lefties will receive a special pencil, different from those received by right-handed patrons.

The library hours on Monday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is located at 414 West Main Street in Greenville.