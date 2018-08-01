Litchfield Native Defends America Serving As Information Warrior

A 2008 Litchfield High School graduate and Litchfield, Illinois, native is stationed with a command responsible for teaching future information warriors the skills required to defend America around the world.

Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Mixen works as an information systems technician instructor and operates out of the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station.

A Navy information systems technician instructor is responsible for teaching the functions of communications operations, message processing, and network administration and security.

Mixen credits success in the Navy with lessons learned growing up in Litchfield.

“My hometown is small, and I went to college before joining the Navy,” said Mixen. “That experience brought me a diverse experience which helped me adapt to the Navy’s diversity.”

IWTC Corry Station is just one component that makes up the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain, headquartered at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida.

Charged with developing the future technical cadre of the information warfare community, the CIWT domain leads, manages, and delivers Navy and joint force training to 22,000 students annually. With 1,200 military, civilian and contracted staff members, CIWT oversees about 200 courses at four information warfare training commands, two detachments, and additional learning sites located throughout the United States and Japan.

CIWT is responsible for training enlisted cryptologic technicians, information systems technicians, intelligence specialists, and electronics technicians. CIWT also provides training to cryptologic warfare, information professional, intelligence, and foreign area officers that prepares them to be prepared to wage battle, and assure the nation’s success in this burgeoning warfare arena.

“Our sailors and staff are intentional about building trust, demonstrating teamwork, pursuing growth, and instilling grit which make our command thrive in training information warfare professionals for the Navy the nation needs,” said Cmdr. Chad Smith, commanding officer of IWTC Corry Station. “Each and every day, I’m extremely proud of how our sailors and staff readily adapt to achieve and maintain the highest of standards. They truly represent the spirit and character of America, and they are why we are the strongest military force in the world.”

Mixen has military ties with family members who have previously served, and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My uncle was in the Navy, and he encouraged me to join,” said Mixen.

While there are many ways to earn distinction in the Navy, Mixen is proud of the Navy Achievement Medal he earned for restoring a network back to operational status on a shore installation.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, and other sailors and staff know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, serving as a key part of the information warfare community in its mission to gain a deep understanding of the inner workings of adversaries and developing unmatched knowledge of the battlespace during wartime.

These sailors and staff have a tremendous responsibility in creating war-fighting options for fleet commanders and advising decision-makers at all levels as they serve worldwide aboard ships, submarines and aircraft and from the National Security Agency to the Pentagon.

“Serving in the Navy is a way to support my family and a means to pay off my student loans,” said Mixen.