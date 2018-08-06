Local 4-H Members At State Junior Horse Show

4-H and FFA members from across the state recently had the opportunity to show in the State Junior Horse Show held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. The weeklong show draws a large number of exhibitors and offers a wide variety of classes. Nine 4-H members from Bond and Clinton County 4-H participated this summer. Hailey Bohn, John Bohn, Ashley Manning, Autumn Payne, Grace Sperandio, and Jacob Sperandio represented Bond County. Joely Craver, Abby Litteken, Lukas Raynor, and Emma Winkeler represented Clinton County. They had a wonderful week and brought home more than 50 ribbons all together.

For more information about Bond County 4-H call 618-664-3665, and for more information on Clinton County 4-H call 618-526-4551. The new 4-H year begins on September 1, clubs will be getting organized and enrolling new members then.