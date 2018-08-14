Main Dam Bridge Deck & General Dean Pedestrian Bridge Closure

The Carlyle Lake Main Dam Bridge Deck and General Dean Pedestrian Bridge will be closed Monday, 20 August 2018 for routine inspections. Performing annual inspections ensures the integrity and increases the longevity of these structures. All work is scheduled to be completed by 4:00 p.m. Monday, 20 August 2018.

Many visitors use the existing Main Dam Road for recreational opportunities. During this time frame, pedestrian traffic will be restricted across the Main Dam bridge deck. The East and West Main Dam service roads will remain open for visitors wishing to enjoy walking, running or bike riding. Visitors should also consider using the Carlyle Lake Bike Trail located around the lake and through the City of Carlyle.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.