According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, Maple Street in Mulberry Grove will be closed from Rt. 40 and Rt. 140 beginning Monday, August 6, at 8:00 a.m. through Friday, August 10. The closure is for rehabilitation of the Maple Street railroad crossing. A detour will be marked and travelers should be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area. For more information, call 346-3172.