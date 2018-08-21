MG Board Of Education Approves 2018-19 Budget Proposal

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday with a budget proposal hearing at 6:45 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:00. Superintendent Steve Phillips presented the proposed budget for 2018-2019. He said all budget categories are projected to end the fiscal year with positive balances. The district anticipates receiving approximately $130,000.00 additional money from the state which includes some special education funds.

In the financial report, Phillips reported all fund balances currently look good. General state aid continues to arrive on time. At this time, the district has not received any categorical state aid for transportation and special education.

Board members approved the appointment of Regina Johnson IMRF agent for the district and new school treasurer.

Elementary Principal Casie Bowman reported student enrollment of 157 in the elementary school and Jr.-Sr. High Principal Bobby Koontz said there are 100 students in the junior high and 118 high school students for a current total of 375 students in the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 District.